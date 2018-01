ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The latest drought map shows just how much this lack of snow is hurting New Mexico.

Severe drought reflected by orange is creeping into the western part of the state. Beige is moderate drought and yellow is abnormally dry.

It was only three-and-a-half months ago that New Mexico was finally drought free after many years.

The obvious hope is that New Mexico will have a late winter.

