Man shares Rolling Stones collection at Clovis library

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man is sharing his extensive collection of one of the biggest rock bands ever, The Rolling Stones. He’s putting it on display at the Clovis Public Library.

Song sheets, games and records galore — just a few of the Rolling Stones collectibles Scott Blazek has acquired over the years.

“These guys have been consistently recording, writing, and touring and they’re all older than us,” Blazek said. He started his collection when he was designing album covers in New Orleans.

“Rather than them paying me, I was in college and I said, ‘You know, since you’re into records, just give me the first 12 albums of the Rolling Stones and we’ll call it even.”

Blazek has been building his collection for over 50 years. “January 1963 was the year that Charlee Watts was the last piece to the puzzle,” he said.

So he went to the Clovis Library with an interesting request. “I said well, it’s a little different. I don’t know if you’re going to be interested, and if not that’s OK, it’s the 55th anniversary of the Rolling Stones, and they lit up,” he explained.

Now, a lot of his collection is on display. Records, memorabilia, artwork Blazek painted inspired by the Stones’ song lyrics, and an entire book shelf dedicated to the rock stars.

“Knowing that the community of Clovis went through a real horrendous time back in August, with a tragedy right here at the library, I was hoping that this theme would also bring some healing and a positive word of hope for the community as well,” he explained.

The collection will be on display at the Clovis-Carver Library until the end of the month.