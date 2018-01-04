Lapel video shows arrest of man who caused emergency Sunport landing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man’s behavior forced an airplane to make an emergency landing in Albuquerque and new video shows the fight the man picked with officers as they tried to arrest him.

Fifty-five year old Robert Tomblin’s August 2017 flight ended on an Albuquerque tarmac with Tomblin being carried off the plane and stuffed into the back of an police car.

A Phoenix man, Tomblin has since pleaded guilty to interfering with and intimidating a flight crew. He’s expected to be sentenced sometime in 2018.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of New Mexico, Tomblin’s American Airlines flight left Roswell and was bound for Phoenix on August 21, 2017. However, the plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Albuquerque due to Tomblin’s behavior.

According to a criminal complaint filed against Tomblin, flight attendants thought Tomblin was “intoxicated” and said he was “causing a disturbance” on the flight. Tomblin was said to be seated in an exit row. According to the complaint, flight attendants requested Tomblin move out of his seat, but he refused.

Lapel camera video obtained by KRQE News 13 shows the moments after Tomblin’s plane landed in Albuquerque.

As dozens of other passengers watched, video shows Albuquerque Police’s Sunport stationed officers attempt to get Tomblin off the flight by asking for him to come with them.

Video shows Tomblin responded by saying, “I’ve got to take a leak first.” An officer then responded, saying, “Nah, you’ve got to come off with us.”

According to a criminal complaint, Tomblin then attempted to pack items in his bag. In the complaint, officers wrote that Tomblin “began picking up ‘mini’ alcohol bottles” and placing them in a duffel bag.

Video shows officers interrupted Tomblin before he finished packing his bag.

“Let’s just take him, let’s just take him,” said an APD officer.

A second officer responded, “you’ve got his stuff?” then addressed Tomblin, saying “alright you’re going to get your stuff later, let’s just go.”

Video shows Tomblin then began struggling with officers, who tried to put handcuffs on him.

“Hey, hey, hey… no, no, no, let go of me you ****s!” said Tomblin.

Officers then carried Tomblin off the plane. According to the criminal complaint, Tomblin headbutted two officers and kicked an officer as they detained him.

As officers carried Tomblin down the stairs, another APD officer said, “It’s all over now, OK? You need to stop need to stop now, alright?”

Tomblin responded, saying, “No, no… it ain’t over, it ain’t over.”

Officers say Tomblin cut his head when he hit it on the airplane door frame during the struggle. Video appears to shows Tomblin attempted to spit at officers as they tried to put him in a police car.

Inside the Sunport police substation, Tomblin eventually calmed down and was taken away in an ambulance to be checked out.

Albuquerque Police charged him with three counts of battery on a peace officer. Those charged were dropped though, as federal prosecutors took over the case.

Tomblin now faces up 20 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine for the federal charges he pleaded guilty to in December 2017.

