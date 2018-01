ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – La Mesa Elementary School is on lockdown due to police activity in the neighborhood.

At this time, Albuquerque Public Schools is asking parents/guardians to pick up their children at the school. IDs are required.

KRQE News 13 will provide more information as it becomes available.

Due to police activity in the neighborhood, parents/guardians of students at La Mesa ES are being asked to pick up their children at the school. Please bring ID. @ABQPOLICE @APS_PD — APS (@ABQschools) January 4, 2018

La Mesa ES placed in lockdown due to police activity in the neighborhood. @ABQPOLICE @APS_PD — APS (@ABQschools) January 4, 2018

_______________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps