Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

THURSDAY: The majority of us can expect another day of sunshine & highs clouds… although, increasing sunshine will get underway through the day. A few spot showers over far southwestern NM this morning will fade through day – little to no accumulation expected. High temperatures (like Wednesday) will climb well into the 40s and 50s statewide.

FRIDAY: Even warmer! More sunshine and less cloud cover will result in warmer temperatures across the state. No significant rain or snow within statelines.

WEEKEND: A storm system scraping southern CO / northern NM will give way to spotty showers near the northern stateline. Majority of us in New Mexico can expect a slight uptick in cloud cover… and increasing winds into Sunday.