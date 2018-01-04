January 4th Morning Rush: Former APD officer shot during traffic stop suing car dealership

1. Former APD officer Lou Golson is suing the used-car dealership where Christopher Cook stole the SUV that he was driving when the shot the veteran officer, according to the Albuquerque Journal. The shooting happened in January of 2015 when Golson stopped Christopher Cook in the stolen vehicle after he suspected he was driving drunk. Cook shot Golson four times. The Journal is reporting Golson is suing that car place, saying their negligence allowed Cook to take the vehicle.

2. A former Santa Fe County deputy is beginning his five-year sentence for molesting two young girls. Los Alamos Police arrested Dustin Bingham back in May. They say he admitted to touching the girls while he lived with their families and said he needed help. He pleaded guilty in November to the crime. Wednesday, he was sentenced to five years in prison plus 10 years supervised probation. The Santa Fe County Sheriff launched an internal investigation. Bingham eventually resigned from the department.

3. The majority of us can expect another day of sunshine & highs clouds, although increasing sunshine will get underway through the day.

4. PNM is getting its hearing with the PRC to see if customers will see a bigger rate increase to help foot the bill for upgrades to a power plant and coal generating station in the four corners. The Public Regulation Commission originally voted in favor of only a 9 percent rate increase but voted down their request to boost rates even more to cover costs of the plant and station improvements. Wednesday, the PRC changed its mind and voted to hold a hearing next week to consider the boost. It could mean an increase of up to 15 percent. The company is making improvements so they can get rid of the power plants completely to end their reliance on coal.

5. Albuquerque is getting national attention after being featured in Sunset Magazine.The magazine ranks the city number 17 in a list of 20 game changers that are redefining the West, according to the Journal.The magazine cites the arts scene, the dozens of nature trails, 300 days of sunshine and new job opportunities like the building of the Facebook Data Center. It also talks about several areas that have been transformed over the years, like Nob Hill.

Morning’s Top Stories