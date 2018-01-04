Hearing delayed for foster mother charged in baby’s death

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE)- The licensed foster mother charged in the death of an 11-month-year old will have to wait until next week to find out if she will get out of jail.

Deputies who found the girl say the Belen home was filthy, full of dog feces and rotten food, and had a hole in the roof.

55-year-old Stephanie Crownover is now charged with the girl’s death.

OMI says the girl likely died from pneumonia aggravated by the home’s conditions.

Thursday, Crownover was scheduled to appear in court. That was moved to Tuesday so she could put together her legal team.

Crownover will be in preventative custody until then for her own protection.

