Former APD officer shot during traffic stop suing car dealership

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It has been nearly three years since he was shot and injured during a traffic stop.

That now-former Albuquerque Police officer has fought the city over medical expenses now he has another fight on his hands.

Lou Golson is suing the used-car dealership where Christopher Cook stole the SUV he was driving when he shot the veteran officer, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

The shooting happened in January of 2015 during a DWI stop. Cook, a suspected drunk driver, shot Golson four times.

He was in a stolen SUV at the time.

Now, the Journal is reporting Golson is suing “That Car Place” on Wyoming near Lomas saying their negligence allowed Cook to take off with the vehicle.

It says he was able to steal the SUV when employees left it unlocked and running and that employees never checked Cook’s driver’s license or did a background check when he asked to test drive the SUV.

Golson is seeking damages.

He told News 13 just weeks ago about the nightmare it’s been working with the city and workman’s comp on financial compensation for his extensive medical expenses. At that time, he said the city had offered him $4,000 or just $20 a year. He called that “pathetic.”

Cook is serving a 20 year sentence.

