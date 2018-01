ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The intersection of Unser and Montano has been shut down due to a fatal motorcycle accident.

Albuquerque Police are asking drivers to avoid the area as they continue the investigation.

Police say it appears to be a vehicle and motorcycle accident.

KRQE News 13 will provide more information as it becomes available.

