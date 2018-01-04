Family loses lawsuit against former AG

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- Former Attorney General Gary King and several members of his former task force are no longer in the crosshairs of a lawsuit.

A federal court rejected an appeal and the family behind it says their fight is over.

According to the New Mexican, the Marin family tried twice to go after King and his Animal Cruelty Task Force, claiming they targeted Hispanic ranching families after a bust in 2009 where they raided the Marin Ranch in San Juan County. The family claims more than 600 roosters were drugged an used for cock-fighting.

The family was given the option to pay $6 a day per bird while they were held, or sign them over to be killed.

In fear of financial ruin, they surrendered the birds.

No testing was done on the birds before they were killed and the family was never charged.

The family sued, claiming their Constitutional rights were violated.

They lost, appealed, and on Wednesday they lost again.

_______________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps