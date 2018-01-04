Explora proves fun science can be tricky, too

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Explora demonstrates some head-scratching experiments that prove fun science can lead to unexpected results.

Explora Science Center has some questions for curious viewers such as: Can one poke a skewer through a balloon without popping it? What does one expect when a pendulum is released a millimeter from their nose? Can someone make an aluminum can move just by waving a plastic rod over it? These and other activities are designed to amaze and help us think twice about some tricky science.

These and other ideas are demonstrated in-studio and can be tried during the “Explora Member Special” event on Saturday, January 6, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit the Explora website.