Developers show off Carlisle condominiums after rebuild

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The new Carlisle condominiums in Nob Hill are almost move-in ready.
The luxury condominium complex at Central and Carlisle was nearly complete when it was set on fire. Thirteen months later, it’s nearly back to what it was.
Thursday, developers showed off the interior. They say the rebuild couldn’t have happened without the community.
“We weren’t going to leave the city of Albuquerque with a scar on the corner of Central and Carlisle. We’re just really pleased and humbled and grateful to be here and be able to share this with you today,” developer Kenny Hinkes said.
The complex is currently half-sold. People can move in come mid-February.
The Carlisle Condominiums
The Carlisle Condominiums x
