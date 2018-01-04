Developers show off Carlisle condominiums after rebuild

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The new Carlisle condominiums in Nob Hill are almost move-in ready.

The luxury condominium complex at Central and Carlisle was nearly complete when it was set on fire. Thirteen months later, it’s nearly back to what it was.

Thursday, developers showed off the interior. They say the rebuild couldn’t have happened without the community.

“We weren’t going to leave the city of Albuquerque with a scar on the corner of Central and Carlisle. We’re just really pleased and humbled and grateful to be here and be able to share this with you today,” developer Kenny Hinkes said.

The complex is currently  half-sold. People can move in come mid-February.

The Carlisle Condominiums

_______________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s