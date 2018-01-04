DA’s office employee fired after DWI arrest

Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office employee who was arrested for driving drunk no longer has a job.

Police arrested Karina Grajeda last month at her South Valley home after she admitted to officers she had two drinks, then drove.

Minutes later, her sister, Kassandra Grajeda, pulled up in another car and police say she had been drinking too.

Both sisters were arrested.

At the substation, Karina Grajeda told officers where she worked.

After an internal investigation, the DA’s Office decided to fire Karina Grajeda.

She had two prior DWI arrests in 2010 and 2011. Both cases were dismissed.

