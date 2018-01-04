Crash report released in deadly crash involving school resource officer

PERALTA, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 has obtained the report from a deadly crash, where a police officer speeding to a call at a school killed an elderly driver. The officer is back on the job, and the District Attorney has the case.

The crash happened in May 2017 along Molina Road, a street that’s usually a quiet place, sitting in between farmland, cattle and horses.

On May 17, Robin Arthun, 69, was about to pull into his driveway with his grandkids in the car, when he was hit by school resource officer Jose Torres. Arthun died on the way to the hospital.

Los Lunas Schools said Torres was responding to reports of a man firing a gun near Valencia Elementary School.

In the crash report by State Police, investigators determined Officer Torres was going up to 43 mph when he hit Arthun and his family.

Police point out the posted speed limit on the road is 35, and it’s a double yellow no passing zone. It then states Torres was hard on the brakes before T-boning Arthun’s Dodge Neon on the driver’s side door as he tried to pass him.

The report states Torres left 53 feet of pre-impact skid marks before impact, meaning he would have been going much faster just before hitting the brakes.

Investigators also said Arthun’s Neon ended up 69 feet from the initial point of impact.

Police made their final conclusion that Torres drove into the opposite lane as he tried to pass the family’s car, at the same time Arthun was turning into his own driveway at 10 mph.

The report said the officer did have his lights and siren on. KRQE News 13 spoke with family of the crash victims and the said the children are still devastated and are now scared to get into cars.

Two of the children were 6 years old, the other was 17.

The Valencia County District Attorney said they just got the crash report and will be referring the case to another DA’s office to decide if there should be charges to avoid a conflict of interest.

Los Lunas Schools refused to comment further on the case.

