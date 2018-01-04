Couple beg for return of dog stolen inside owner’s truck

Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The search is on for a dog stolen with her owner’s truck.

Kane and Rosemarie Anderson say their truck was stolen from a store at Juan Tabo and Menaul on Thursday morning, and Darcy, their 6-year-old Shih Tzu, was inside.

Police chased the truck, but they say the thief let the dog out at San Mateo and Menaul.

“You don’t even think about it. I just went in real quick to pick something up and that was it. It changed a lot of things right away,” Kane Anderson said.

Darcy’s owners are begging people to keep an eye out for her. Police eventually tracked the thief they’ve identified as Pablo Chavira-Leon to an area near Copper and Louisiana, and used a K-9 to arrest him.

