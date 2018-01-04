City revokes pet store’s license, owner fighting back

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following a series of inspections at the Desert Reef and Exotics pet store on Eubank and Lomas, the City of Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare Department revoked the store’s license.

“I want to prove that I’m the farthest [thing away from a] store that needs to be shut down,” said Desert Reef and Exotics owner JT Daniels.

Daniels is taking the city to court, claiming “almost everything” in their nine pages of reports against the pet store is a lie.

“You’re watching this. The animals have food, have water, have humidity, have the temperature perfect. Everything’s clean,” said Daniels.

Daniels compiled all the surveillance video recorded during Animal Welfare Officer’s inspections at the store. He says that footage will prove that he is being treated unfairly.

“Look how clean the shelves are. There’s nothing dirty about the store at all,” said Daniels.

The final inspection at the store was Nov. 9, 2017, which is when the city revoked Daniels’ license. The city inspected the store five times before that.

Their reports cite a number of issues, including:

Loose rabbit or rabbits in the store

Feces and urine throughout the store

Cockroaches in enclosures

A dead Betta Fish

Contaminated water

Improper disposal of animals

And, sick or injured animals

Daniels admits he is dealing with a cockroach problem but says it is under control.

Daniels says the “improper disposal of animals” citation is a misunderstanding. He says, and the report confirms, multiple dead animals were found in a non-working freezer outside the back of the store.

“When animals pass and die before you throw them away, you freeze them and day of trash you put them in the dumpster,” said Daniels, “My freezer had just went out so I put it out back. They went out there in the back and found a few dead animals in there I had forgotten about. So, they got upset about that,” said Daniels.

Daniels denies the remainder of the citations.

Daniels and the city have a hearing on Jan. 19. The Animal Welfare Department says Daniels only has two choices, to comply or shut down.

“They’re trying to close my business. I’d lose my home. I’ve sacrificed everything from this store,” said Daniels.

KRQE News 13 asked the Animal Welfare Department for an interview or comment, but was told they do not comment on pending legal cases.

Desert Reef and Exotics took over the building that once housed the Fins n Critters Pet Store that was shut down by the city in 2014.

