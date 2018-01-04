City asks judge to declare Albuquerque motel a public nuisance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A city councilor is one step closer to taking legal action against a business that neighbors say is a magnet for crime.

On Special Assignment, KRQE News 13 reported on the hundreds of calls for police at the Sahara Motel on Gibson near San Pedro.

Officers respond to everything from shootings to robberies, and city inspectors get reports of trash piling up and bed bugs.

City Councilor Pat Davis says the city officially put the motel owner on notice over the weekend, that the city will ask a judge to declare the place a public nuisance. The city also began outreach to motel residents.

“We’ve got housing counselors that are available from some of the area nonprofits to help them identify other motels to live in, permanent housing if they’re eligible and to help people sign up for vouchers,” Councilor Pat Davis said.

Since putting the owner on notice, Davis says the city could file paperwork in court as early as Monday.

