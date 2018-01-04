Chris’ Thursday Afternoon Forecast

A cloudy and mild day is ahead for New Mexico. A weak weather disturbance is skirting southern New Mexico this afternoon and this is producing mostly clouds. Some showers are trying to develop across portions of southern New Mexico. But, the air is so dry at the surface that none of the showers are reaching the ground. So temperatures will be unseasonably mild today with clearing skies later this evening.

High pressure will then keep New Mexico dry and warm temperatures back above seasonal averages on Friday. A storm system then moves into the Four Corners region on Saturday. The core of the storm system will track through Colorado. But, the Northern Mountains and the mountains in southern Colorado will have shot at picking up high mountain snow and valley rain. Temperatures will stay mild for most of New Mexico as the storm system passes through the region over the weekend. Albuquerque could see a spot shower early Sunday morning, but the chances are slim.

Another more significant storm system could move in for next Wednesday and Thursday. Right now, the forecast models are showing the storm system passing through New Mexico. This track could deliver the mountain snow and rain that we have been hoping for so badly. But, it is too early to get excited about. However, it is something to note and it will be something that will be closely watched in the coming days.

Severe #Drought now has returned to more than 4% of #NewMexico while Moderate Drought has jumped almost another 16% compared to last week. Potential Weekend storm system is now looking like it will stay farther north, unfortunately #NMDrought #NMwx pic.twitter.com/Mp5rJZ4OAK — Chris Gilson (@GilsonWeather) January 4, 2018