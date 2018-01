AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – Aztec High School is newly renovated after being the scene of a deadly shooting last month.

Students Casey Jordan Marquez and Francisco Fernandez were killed.

The area where the shooting took place has since been turned into a common space.

A decal with the name of the room and photos of Casey and Paco will also be added to the area.

