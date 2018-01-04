Albuquerque receives national recognition for “redefining the West”

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque is getting national attention after it was featured in Sunset Magazine.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, the city was ranked number 17 in a list of 20 “game changers” that are redefining the West.

The magazine is citing the growing arts scene, the dozens of nature trails and the 300 days of sunshine the city sees each year.

It went on to talk about job opportunity being created in the area, like the Facebook Data Center.

The article also talks about several areas that have been transformed over the years, like Nob Hill.

