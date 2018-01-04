Albuquerque Isotopes will get back Glenallen Hill as their skipper

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The Isotopes announced on Thursday that Skipper Glenallen Hill will return for his fourth season as manager of the Albuquerque ball club. This upcoming season will mark Hill’s sixth consecutive year as manager of the Rockies Triple-A affiliate.

Last season Hill led the Topes to a 68-73 record, which saw the Isotopes contending for a PCL Pacific Southern Division Title. Hill’s 201 wins as a Topes manager ranks third all-time behind Dean Treanor’s 362 wins and Lorenzo Bundy’s 226.

Hill will be joined by two new coaches this upcoming season. First time pitching Coach Brandon Emanuel and hitting Coach Tim Doherty, both previously coached in the lower levels of the Rockies organization, but this will mark their first time at the Triple-A level.

The Isotopes will start their season on April 5 with their home opener being April 10.