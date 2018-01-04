Albuquerque High celebrates soccer team’s national ranking

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s best high school soccer team is basking in some national attention after receiving a national ranking.

Thursday, Albuquerque High celebrated the feat with a pep rally.

A party atmosphere at the Albuquerque High gym Thursday morning, and they owe that break from class to the soccer team.

The biggest high school sports website in the country was in town honoring the Albuquerque High boys varsity soccer team with a national ranking — number 30 — a lofty reward for a 19-1-1 season.

“To achieve this, to have MaxPreps come in, to have the National Guard come in and recognize us in front of our school and our community, it kind of reminds us of what we’ve been able to accomplish and all the hard work we put into it,” AHS Boys Soccer Coach Lucien Starzynski said.

Coach Starzynski told the crowd how far the soccer program has come in his decade at the school, going from 15 kids trying out to more than 60 now.

The Bulldogs have played in four state finals in a row, earning their first two titles including this year’s dramatic victory over La Cueva.

“I think it’s incredible. I had an older brother in the program. To see how it’s grown with Coach Starzynski and all the players who’ve grown up in the community of the program and just to see it getting to such a level, to be nationally recognized, I think it’s incredible,” senior midfielder Luca Seazzu said.

“We couldn’t have done it without all our players, our coach, he was really good,” senior forward Carlos Gutierrez said.

Coach Starzynski played soccer at Albuquerque High himself back in the Lean days. He’s sent a couple dozen players off to college soccer over the past decade.

_______________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps