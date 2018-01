ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A section of northbound Rio Grande Boulevard NW is being shutdown due to an accident.

Officers are responding to an accident at 3522 Rio Grande NW.

No further information is available at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates.

APD is enrt accident 3522 Rio Grande NW , all northbound traffic is being shut down . — Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) January 4, 2018