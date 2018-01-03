Silver Star Nation: Changes to the Cowboys Coaching Staff

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The Dallas Cowboys are now done for the season after not making the playoffs. Changes are already being made at the coaching level, and Silver Star Nations Mickey Spagnola has an update from the Ford Center.

“They will end up making some adjustments on the coaching staff. You know, you have some natural attrition when guys contracts are up and they have about a half dozen coaches whose contracts are up. They already know that tight ends coach Loney will not be back, he decided to retire, There is a possibility that Wade Wilson might make that same decision, and then there are a couple of other coaches who’s contracts are up, and really the next big thing that they have to do from an organizational standpoint is head to the senior bowl and check out the upcoming seniors that will be working out there for a week.”