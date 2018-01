ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police have arrested one of the suspects connected to the credit card skimming devices.

Detectives say the skimmers were planted inside gas pumps last year and impacted hundreds.

In March, police identified multiple suspects, including 44-year-old Jose Dieguez-Pineda.

He’s facing charges including forgery and identify theft.

It is unclear at this time how many suspects police are still looking for.

