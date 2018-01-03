Man accused of killing contractor takes plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the young men accused of killing a local contractor has taken a plea deal.

In 2016, Daniel Sandoval and Dominic Jiminez stole a man’s van from a home near 12th Street and Griegos.

Police say Jiminez was behind the wheel and ran over the carpenter as he tried to stop them from taking his van.

Wednesday in court, Sandoval pled guilty to 36 counts including second-degree murder.

The plea deal is also connected to a couple other criminal cases against him.

Sandoval now faces up to 30 years in prison.

Jiminez has already pleaded guilty to the murder.

