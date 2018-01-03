Local Iraqi man in federal custody could get a big break

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Iraqi immigrant from Albuquerque who is in federal custody could soon be getting a big break.

ICE agents took Abbas Al-Sokaini to El Paso, Texas, last summer where he’s currently being held.

Al-Sokaini is one of 1,400 Iraqi refugees who may be eventually forced out of the U.S.

The ACLU filed a class action lawsuit against the deportations, saying the refugees face persecution, torture or death if they return to Iraq.

Now a judge has ruled that the refugees must be granted hearing for possible release if they are not a flight risk or a threat to public safety.

_______________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps