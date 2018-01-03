Lobo Women Take out Boise State 100-83 on Wednesday night

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Lobo Women’s Basketball remains perfect in Mountain West play, and is now the only undefeated team in conference play in the Mountain West after taking out Boise State 100-83.

This game was a battle and it was because Boise made a lot of shots on Wednesday night. Riley Lupfer led the Broncos in scoring dropping a game high of 24 points. The Lobos would be just one step ahead of this Boise team on Wednesday night though, as they had 5 scorers finish in the double figures.

“We are going to score the ball that is not a problem, now we just need to learn to defend the ball and not let them score because a lot of teams in our conference can score the ball as well. So, we need to work on defense because offense is always going to be there for us. I am just glad we got the win tonight and we have to face them again. It’s not the last time we are going to see them”, said UNM Guard Cherise Beynon who finished with 18 points and 15 assists.

UNM is now 3-0 in Conference play and 15-1 overall this season. The Lobos will now hit the road to play San Jose State on Saturday at 3pm.