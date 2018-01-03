Lobo Men’s Basketball drops 2nd Conference game, 90-62 at Boise State

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- It wasn’t the best night for the Lobos on Wednesday night in Boise, Idaho, as they fall to the Broncos 90-62. The Broncos had 5 scorers finish in the double figures including Chandler Hutchinson who had 17, and Justinian Jessup who had a game high of 23 points.

The Lobos would once again struggle on the boards as Boise State would out rebound them 45-25 in this game. Joe Furstinger would lead the Lobos in the point department dropping a team high of 15, and Anthony Mathis would have another good game scoring 13 points.

The Broncos better to 3-0 in conference play while the Lobos drop to 1-2 in MW play and are now 6-10 overall this season. They will return home to host San Jose State next on Saturday at 7pm.