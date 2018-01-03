Kristen’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

WEDNESDAY: High pressure will keep the storm track well to our north, giving most of the Desert Southwest another dry and mild afternoon. High clouds will stream in from the northwest today, filtering sunshine over the state. These high clouds will cool temps a couple of degrees across western and central NM but we’ll still squeeze in enough sun to help warm temps into the 40s and 50s. No significant rain or snow is expected within statelines and winds will generally stay between 5-15mph.

THURSDAY: More sunshine and warmer temperatures will takeover the state with highs in the ABQ-metro area topping mid- to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Another nice day to be outdoors with sunshine, mild temps and dry conditions stretched from stateline to stateline.