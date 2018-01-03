John’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

After another cold start this morning, temperatures warmed to above average this afternoon. The above average temperatures will continue through the end of the week as a ridge of high pressure sits just west of the state. The most excitement you can expect is a few high thin clouds, none of which will produce any rain or snow.

Changes start to develop for the weekend. A storm system will drop into southern Colorado and possibly clip northeastern New Mexico late Saturday into Sunday. The storm will pull enough moisture into the northwest and Northern Mountains to produce a few light showers and high mountain snow. Albuquerque could see a spot shower, but will likely remain dry into early next week. Another more promising storm could set up for late next week.