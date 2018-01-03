January 3rd Morning Rush: Woman facing charges after foster child found dead, CYFD investigating

1. CYFD is investigating what led to a baby’s death while in the care of a licensed foster parent in Belen. According to the complaint, it was Stephanie Crownover “lack of care” and negligence that caused the 11-month-old’s death. The complaint states Crownover told detectives she placed the baby, who had been sick, to sleep in a car seat and placed a space heater to keep the baby warm. After finding the baby unresponsive she called for help. Detectives say her home was filthy and they want to know why she didn’t take the baby to the doctor.

2. A ruling by the state’s highest court will allow Governor Martinez’s vetoes to stand, at least for now. Back in September, a state district court allowed 10 vetoed bills to become law, two of those involve hemp research. Lawmakers argue Martinez never offered a reason for her vetoes and missed veto deadlines. The governor appealed to the state supreme court saying the legislature overstepped its authority in challenging the vetoes. According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the high court’s recent decision stalls the fight and means the bills won’t go into effect, at least for now. The court decided to table the ruling until they can fully consider the case.

3. High pressure will keep the storm track well to our north, giving most of the Desert Southwest another dry and mild afternoon.

4. Members or a Rio Rancho gym are hoping they’re refunded after The Sports Clubs shut its doors without notice. Mishay Benson says she and her family paid more than $400 dollars in October to The Sports Clubs. On Monday she got an email from the gym saying they’re now closed. Benson says when she signed up, an employee said the gym was changing ownership and that there would not be any big changes. KRQE News 13 could not reach the owners of the gym for comment.

5. Former Lobo Football player Brian Urlacher is 1 of 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018 after a 13-year career for the Chicago Bears. Urlacher had over 44 sacks, 20 interceptions and even led the Bears to 4 division titles and a trip to Super Bowl 41. Urlacher was also recently inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Morning’s Top Stories