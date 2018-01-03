Homeless man points blow torch as officers during standoff on Christmas Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A freeway intruder was brandishing a blow torch when he closed down part of I-40 on Christmas Day. Police had to break out the tasers to end the bizarre scene.

When police showed up the homeless man made a run for it right through traffic on the interstate, then he didn’t go down without a fight.

“Sir, this is the Albuquerque police department I need you to stop right there. Drop the knife, drop that blowtorch,” an officer said.

According to a criminal complaint, police responded to I-40 near San Mateo on Christmas Day after drivers reported a man holding an unknown item. One driver said he was throwing bottles on the interstate.

“Stop it, man. I’m going to tase you,” an officer said.

That man was identified by police as Samuel Grossarth. When police arrived at the median the 21-year-old pointed a knife and a blow torch in their direction.

“Put the guns down,” Grossarth yelled at police.

The complaint says the torch Grossarth had was lit and did have a flame coming from it. Grossarth led officers on a brief foot chase on the narrowing median.

“He’s going to jump down. Get ready,” an officer said.

Eventually Grossarth did run across the interstate then up an embankment. Officers caught him when fell to the ground. They kicked away the blow torch, then tried to find the knife.

“It’s up there. It’s up there. I’m saying it’s up there,” Grossarth said.

Police eventually tased Grossarth because he was being uncooperative. Once he was in custody, Grossarth had this explanation for why he was on the freeway:

“I came here to find my little brother,” Grossarth told police.

It was the second time Albuquerque Police tased Grossarth in one month. A few weeks before Christmas, he was found sleeping in front of a bank. Officers tased him when he refused to leave and reached into his pocket.

Grossarth was released a few days after Christmas for the blow torch incident.

