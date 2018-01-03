FBI search for man who robbed Nusenda in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is releasing images of a suspected bank robber who held up a bank in northeast Albuquerque.

It happened Tuesday around 4:26 p.m. at the Nusenda near Indian School Road and Lousiana Boulevard.

The FBI says the man handed a note to a teller demanding money. The teller then handed over the money and the man left.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his early 30s, 5-foot-8, with a medium build and a mustache.

The FBI says he was also wearing a dark baseball cap and a dark hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the FBI at 505-899-1300 or the Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 505-843-STOP. Tips can also be submitted online.

_______________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps