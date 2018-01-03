Event vendor’s still unpaid months after SOMOS ABQ Festival

SOMOS ABQ Festival 2017
SOMOS ABQ Festival 2017

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In September 2017, local business leaders teamed up and put on a festival in the heart of downtown Albuquerque, but months after the event local vendors including businesses, artists and musicians are still unpaid.

The SOMO ABQ Festival was put on with the hope of “highlighting all the good parts about Albuquerque,” with a long-term goal of attracting people to the city.

“[It was] the opposite of what being promoted,” said a vendor who wanted to remain anonymous.

The vendor wanted to remain anonymous because he says several vendors are preparing to take legal action against the organizers, after months of little response from them.

“There’s been little to no response,” said the vendor.

One of the organizers, Chris Schroeder the COO of Real-Time Solutions, says they came out of the event about $90,000 in debt. Schroeder says fundraisers and donations have helped bring the debt down.

However, the organizers have still been unable to pay 17 event vendors a total of $61,950.

“Everyone’s just disappointed that they did what they were contracted to do and they were told they would be paid but they were never paid,” said the vendor.

KRQE News 13 spoke to several different vendors and all of them said they’re owed more than $1,000.

Schroeder says “they will not rest” until every vendor is paid in full.

Schroeder blames the massive debt on a failure to collect significant financial pledges totaling $78,000 and short-staffing at their entrances, allowing people to walk in without paying.

Organizers say about 25,000 people came to the SOMOS ABQ Festival. Organizers are already planning and fundraising for SOMOS ABQ 2018.

“I would hope before you did another event that you would pay the people who did the event this year,” said the vendor.

Organizers say to avoid debt this year, they’re planning to hire more security and collect all pledges prior to the festival.

