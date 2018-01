ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Deputies made an unusual arrest in the South Valley Wednesday morning.

Three horses and a donkey were taken into custody just before 7 a.m. near Gun Club Road.

Animal Control says they don’t know who the animals belong to are still looking for their owner.

The escapees are being held at a county facility until the owner comes forward.

If you recognize them, call Bernalillo County Animal Control at (505) 468-PETS or 468-7387.

_______________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps