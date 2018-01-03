Construction project causes major backups in Los Lunas

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A construction project in Los Lunas is proving to be a headache for drivers.

Crews started installing storm drains on Main Street between Don Pasqual and Highway 314 on Tuesday.

One westbound lane is being shutdown during the day. It’s the man thoroughfare through town, leading to some major backups.

Drivers say it’s an ongoing problem and the city needs to find a solution.

The town’s public works director says the work is being done during daytime hours because of budget constraints. He also says the town is working to get funding for another interchange off I-25.

The construction is expected to last through Feb. 25.

