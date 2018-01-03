Community Link Gives Away Disney Tickets

Volunteer a few hours of your time and win tickets to Disney Parks -that’s the deal with Community Link’s latest program. As a Points of Light nationally-affiliated volunteer center in Albuquerque, Community Link has partnered with Disney to give away pairs of tickets to families who volunteer through non-profits and schools.

Winners of the winter 2017 program are announced live on New Mexico Living. More giveaways will be taking place each quarter throughout 2018.

For more information, visit CLABQ.org.