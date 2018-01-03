Amber Alert discontinued in Texas for two girls abducted from Round Rock

ROUND ROCK (KXAN) — The Amber Alert for two Round Rock girls who disappeared after their mother died was discontinued in Texas Wednesday. Officials believe they and the man they are believed to be with, Terry Miles, are no longer in the state. The Amber Alert is still active in other states.

Police say Miles, 44, is a person of interest in the death investigation of Tonya Bates, and may have abducted her daughters, 7-year-old Lulu Bandera-Margret and 14-year-old Lili Griffith.

The Round Rock Police Department is following up on leads and says investigators have evidence they might be elsewhere outside of Texas. However, it would not elaborate about where they could be or what evidence they had. Initially, they believed Miles and the girls may have been headed toward Louisiana, but later said they could be in New Mexico or Colorado.

Below are descriptions of the three:

Lili Griffith, 14

White

Brown hair

Brown eyes

5 feet tall

100 pounds

Has a stud on the right side of her nose and braces

Lulu Bandera-Margret, 7

White

Brown hair

Brown eyes

4-foot-5-inches tall

75 pounds

Curly hair with blond on top

Terry Miles, 44

White

Brown hair

Hazel eyes

6-feet-2-inches tall

200 pounds

Wears glasses and may have a beard