Albuquerque family’s missing dog found in Missouri

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque family is about to get reunited with their dog after it went missing and ended up in Kansas City.

Jamie Bergman says she found 3-year-old Koda in her backyard on Christmas. She took him to the vet and found he was a long way from home.

“I finally get a hold of the owners and they can’t believe it. They are really confused first of all, about who I am, how I have their number, and how I have their dog…We get to talking and I find out that they are from New Mexico and that’s where he is from and that he has been missing for almost a year,” Bergman said.

It is a mystery how Koda managed to make it all the way to Missouri, but his family is going to get him next week.

_______________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s