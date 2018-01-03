Albuquerque family’s missing dog found in Missouri

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque family is about to get reunited with their dog after it went missing and ended up in Kansas City.

Jamie Bergman says she found 3-year-old Koda in her backyard on Christmas. She took him to the vet and found he was a long way from home.

“I finally get a hold of the owners and they can’t believe it. They are really confused first of all, about who I am, how I have their number, and how I have their dog…We get to talking and I find out that they are from New Mexico and that’s where he is from and that he has been missing for almost a year,” Bergman said.

It is a mystery how Koda managed to make it all the way to Missouri, but his family is going to get him next week.

