Accusations fly about deplaning delay at Sunport

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – It was a frustrating New Year’s Eve for passengers on a plane at the Sunport who landed on time, then sat on the tarmac.

An American Airlines flight from O’Hare to the Sunport on New Year’s Eve was left sitting on the tarmac after landing, and accusations about the delay were flying.

“The pilot came on the radio and says, ‘Ladies and gentlemen, you are not going to believe this: we don’t have a gate, they are understaffed and I hear they had a lot of call-ins,” passenger Ervin Oertel said.

Passengers on the full flight were led to assume airport staff had called in sick to celebrate the new year.

American Airlines confirmed the flight landed at 10:20 p.m. and didn’t pull into the gate until 40 minutes later, but an airline rep said there was no staffing issue. Instead, a delayed flight from Dallas landed at the same time so those passengers deplaned first before the Chicago flight could pull into the gate.

“This is the worst experience I’ve had with Sunport,” Oertel said.

The Sunport said even if there had been a staffing issue at the gates, that’s the responsibility of the airlines.

Oertel said someone dropped the ball on New Year’s Eve.

“They should’ve made accommodations to make it right,” he said.

The airline rep said they couldn’t just route the plane to another American Airlines gate because all three of their gates were in use, one of them by that delayed plane from Dallas.

It’s unclear why the pilot told passengers that the delay was caused by a Sunport staff shortage.

_______________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps