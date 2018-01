For lovers of all things food and fun, a new festival sure to delight the senses is launching in the Q Jan. 14. ABQ NoshFest celebrates Jewish heritage and will feature the best in Jewish cuisine while raising funds for the Jewish Community Center of Greater Albuquerque (JCC). The event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the Embassy Suites, with early VIP noshing at 11 a.m. Advance tickets start at $5 and go on sale December 1st at abqnoshfest.com

