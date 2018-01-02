Woman says Rio Rancho gym closes without notice

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Rio Rancho woman says The Sports Clubs in Rio Rancho closed its doors without warning and owes her money.

“I don’t’ think we’re the only people that it happened to and I definitely don’t think we’re the only ones who prepaid for a membership,” said Mishay Benson.

Benson says she and her family paid more than $400 in October and now no one from the gym is reachable.

“We just feel like they did bad business. It wasn’t a good choice and they didn’t make us feel like our money was worth anything,” said Benson.

The Sports Clubs website touts its “21 years” of family ownership on its website, which has no mention of the closing.

She didn’t find out the gym closed until she received this email on January 1st:

Dear Members, After 21 years of doing business in Rio Rancho, our business has now come to an end. The Sports Clubs is now closed. The Club was not financially supporting itself. We thank you all for your years of support. We will miss all of you. We wish you all much success in your future fitness ventures. Sincerely, The Sports Clubs

Benson wants the gym owners, who the Better Business Bureau in Albuquerque identifies as Elise and Steven D’Amico, to “do the right thing” and refund her money.

Benson says when she signed her year-long membership contract, an employee said the gym was changing ownership. Benson says that employee said there would not be any big changes.

“No, nothing at all. she actually assured me at the time I signed my 12-month contract that everything was going to be fine and we shouldn’t have to worry about any downtime at all,” said Benson.

The doors of the gym are locked and the phone rings endlessly. KRQE News 13 could not reach the owners of the gym for comment.

