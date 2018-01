Football season is heating up, and if you’re looking for a healthier alternative to buffalo wings for tailgating, Executive Chef Marc Quiñones at Más Tapas Y Vino has the solution: Vegan Buffalo Wings.

Made to resemble the game-time favorite, they’re made with special blend of ingredients that pack on massive flavor–without the massive pounds.

They’re available as part of Más new menu. For more information on what’s cooking at Más, visit HotelAndaluz.com.