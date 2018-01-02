Valencia County woman faces charges 11-month-old foster child dies

By Published: Updated:

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – A Valencia County woman is facing charges after the death of an 11-month-old foster child.

Deputies say they were called after a little girl was found unresponsive at home in Belen on Sunday.

Stephanie Crownover, 55, a caregiver, was watching the child while her foster parents were out-of-town.

They say the baby was suffering from a respiratory illness but was found with a strangulation mark on her neck and died on scene.

Crownover is charged with child abuse resulting in death, and two counts of child abuse.

Investigators say the child’s two siblings, ages 2 and 3, were taken from the home.

_______________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s