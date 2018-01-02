Valencia County woman faces charges 11-month-old foster child dies

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – A Valencia County woman is facing charges after the death of an 11-month-old foster child.

Deputies say they were called after a little girl was found unresponsive at home in Belen on Sunday.

Stephanie Crownover, 55, a caregiver, was watching the child while her foster parents were out-of-town.

They say the baby was suffering from a respiratory illness but was found with a strangulation mark on her neck and died on scene.

Crownover is charged with child abuse resulting in death, and two counts of child abuse.

Investigators say the child’s two siblings, ages 2 and 3, were taken from the home.

_______________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps