Valencia County foster mom facing charges for 11-month-old’s death

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – A foster mom from Valencia County is facing charges following the death of an 11-month-old baby.

The child was pronounced dead on Sunday morning after first responders and deputies were dispatched to a home on Gabaldon Road.

The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office says two other children, ages 2 and 3, were also present at the home in respite foster care.

Following an investigation, deputies arrested 55-year-old Stephanie Crownover.

Crownover is charged with one count of abuse of a child resulting in death, and two counts of abuse of a child.

