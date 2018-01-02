Valencia County foster mom facing charges for 11-month-old’s death

By Published: Updated:

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – A foster mom from Valencia County is facing charges following the death of an 11-month-old baby.

The child was pronounced dead on Sunday morning after first responders and deputies were dispatched to a home on Gabaldon Road.

The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office says two other children, ages 2 and 3, were also present at the home in respite foster care.

Following an investigation, deputies arrested 55-year-old Stephanie Crownover.

Crownover is charged with one count of abuse of a child resulting in death, and two counts of abuse of a child.

_______________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s