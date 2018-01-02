Two Santa Fe men arrested, accused of stealing vehicles from college campus

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Santa Fe men are facing charges and are accused of stealing four company cars from the Santa Fe University of Art and Design.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, Robert Noedel and Nestor Rodriguez drove away with the vehicles on Monday night.

Police say a college security guard noticed one of the vehicles on a nearby street.

Police then say they arrived to scene, they arrested Rodriguez in that car.

Another car was parked on campus in an unusual spot and when police walked up to it they say Noedel ran.

Police then were able to arrest Noedel.

The other cars were found later Monday night.

______________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps