Tips for a Successful Career Resolution

A new year could mean a new career or at least a boost to your current job. If you’ve made a “career resolution”, Joe Mercadante from Robert Half recommends the following:

Prepare: continue training in your career, be it online classes, continuing education, or vocational training

Network: join business associations, attend mixers and put yourself out there

Refresh your Resumé: Be sure any additional classes, job experience and training are included on your resumé. Also, look to see that formatting is modern and clean.

For more tips and tricks on career resolutions, visit RobertHalf.com.