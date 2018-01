ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities in Texas have issued an Amber Alert for two girls they believe were abducted.

When Round Rock Police responded to a welfare check Sunday at a home, but when they went inside they found a woman dead.

Soon after police issued the Amber Alert for 14-year-old Lili Griffith and 7-year-old Lulu Bandera Margaret.

Police say Terry Miles is a person of interest and say he was last seen driving a gray 2017 Hyundai.