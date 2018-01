ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The first Supermoon of 2018 was seen on New Year’s Day.

NASA called it the “biggest and brightest” for 2018.

A Supermoon happens when the moon becomes full at its closest point in its orbit around Earth.

Some call it the “Wolf Moon,” named after howling wolves.

The next Supermoon will be at end of the month on Jan. 31.

